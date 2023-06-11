Booher, Jeannine

Booher (H.), Jeannine



Booher, (Hauck) Jeannine, age 93 of Kettering passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Jeannine was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 28, 1930 to Madaline and Jennings Hauck, who raised her and her older brothers, Robert and Gerald Hauck, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Michael (Marcia) Booher and her daughter Patricia Booher (Nick Dager); granddaughters Nicole (Mike) Russell, Michelle Booher; great grandchildren Atlas Russell and Oxford Russell. She is also survived by her nephew Keith (Cindye) Hauck and niece Karen (Boyd) Jarrett.



Jeannine lived a long, rich and rewarding life. She was unfailingly kind, supportive, dependable and fiercely loyal to those she loved. Once her children were in college, Jeannine enrolled in nursing school and obtained her LPN license, graduating first in her class. She spent many years volunteering at Kettering hospital, later working for Kettering schools as a classroom aide and in the antique shops of Waynesville. An avid traveler, Jeannine visited almost all of Europe, North America and the Caribbean. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering and a lifelong resident of the Dayton area.



Funeral Service 4 pm Sunday June 18, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Private Graveside Service Monday for family. Friends may call from 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

