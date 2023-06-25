Bookey, Alexis

Bookey (Horner), Alexis Redfern



Alexis Bookey, née Horner, passed away February 20, 2023, following a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. Alexis was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Jane and William Horner, on December 8, 1969. Not long after her birth, the family moved to Asheville, North Carolina, where Alexis attended the Asheville Country Day School. Alexis excelled both in academics and in sports, being both a member of the field hockey team and inducted into the National Honor Society.



During her high school years, Alexis relocated to Xenia, Ohio, with her family and finished high school at Xenia High School. She was a member of the Rifle Corps and continued her strong academics. Following high school, Alexis studied psychology at Ohio University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude. She continued her studies at Wright State University, earning a Masters in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. She began working for the ProMedica health organization where she progressed to Regional Human Resources Manager.



Alexis moved with her husband, Mitchell Bookey, to the Seattle, Washington area, continuing her work there. Alexis enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking, kayaking, and camping. Her father, William Horner predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Bookey, her mother, Jane Horner, her brother, Kurt Horner, her sister-in-law Elizabeth Horner, nieces Grace and Sophia, and other family. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing a donation with Hospice of Kitsap County, Washington, your local Hospice chapter, or the American Cancer Society. Private services will be held by the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



