BOOMERSHINE, Paul E.



Age 86, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born on April 24, 1936, to the late William and Alta Boomershine. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings: Delbert, Norbert, Lester, Arlene, and Treva; and daughter-in-law, Sheri. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia; children: Gary (Marilyn) Boomershine and Jim Boomershine; grandchildren: Jason (Beth), Jeremy, Eric (Alex), and Jamie (Jared) Neely; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Emma, Elana, Audrey, and Ellia; and many other family and friends. Paul was a farmer for many years, he also worked for the Dayton Daily News for 39.5 years before retiring in 1993. Paul enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and bird watching - especially his hummingbirds. He also liked to watch NASCAR and the tractor pulls. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. At Paul's request no services will be held at this time. Donations can be made in Paul's name to The Hospice of Dayton or Troy. Newcomer North Chapel is assisting the family.

