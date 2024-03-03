Boone, Leatha

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Boone, Leatha A.

Age 77, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Pastor James E. Washington officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Okruhlica, Maureen
2
Posey, Dale
3
Hughes, Edith
4
Holmes, James
5
Massie, Justin
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top