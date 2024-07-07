Boone, Philip



Philip Boone, age 80 of Springfield, Ohio passed away July 2, 2024 at his residence. He was born September 23, 1943 in Adair County, Kentucky to the late Wedley and Bonnie (Williams) Boone. Phil is survived by his sons, Todd (Heather) Boone, Danny Boone, and Johnny Boone, grandchildren, Jayde and Hayden, siblings, Betty Manley and Ed Caffee, companion, Alberta Austin and her daughter, Tina. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 33 years, Rosaleta (West) Boone, siblings, Bud Caffee, Alfie Caffee, and Danny Caffee. In his life, Phil excelled in various fields, leaving his mark at Midwest Tool and Die as well as with Parker Sweeper. His dedication and commitment to his work were evident to all who knew him. Growing up on his grandparents' family farm, Phil learned the value of hard work from a young age. This upbringing instilled in him a sense of determination that would guide him through life's challenges. Outside of work, Phil found solace in simple pleasures. He had a passion for fishing, finding peace and tranquility by the water's edge. His skills as a handyman were unmatched, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Phil will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation.



