Booth, Mary Lou

Booth (Jones), Mary Lou



Mary Lou (Jones) Booth was born on August 10, 1926 in Pelham, South Carolina to Grace Moore and William Manly Jones. She received her bachelor's from Lander College and master's degrees from Boston and Miami Universities. In 1951 she married Newell S. Booth, Jr. When he joined the faculty at Miami in 1961, they moved to Oxford. Mary Lou directed education at the Oxford United Methodist Church until becoming Fairfield Elementary School's librarian. In 2001, Mary Lou and Newell moved to Monroe. Beloved for her southern wit and passion for children's literature, Mary Lou passed away peacefully at the Mount Pleasant retirement community. She is survived by her sister, Betty Moyer; her children: Marilyn, Edwin, Alden, and Karen Booth; and five grandchildren.



