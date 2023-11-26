Borchers, Betsy M.



Betsy M. Borchers, age 59, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Betsy was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 14, 1964. She was a graduate of Linden-McKinley High School and the Columbus State School of Nursing. Betsy was an RN for multiple hospitals in Columbus including Nationwide Children's, OSU Wexner, Columbus Community, and Select Specialty. Betsy was a very talented fiddler and singer as a member of The Klatt Brothers Band and Throat Culture Acappella Group. She was an avid seamstress; loved her Carolina Beach vacations with the family and attended all her children's activities as a member of the Borchers Bunch. Betsy is proceeded in death by her father Willard Brickey; and brother's Bruce and David Brickey. Betsy will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 20 years Glen G. Borchers; daughters Elizabeth (David) Allen, Michelle Borchers, Sophia Brickey, and Sage Borchers; son Steven (Sarah Morgan) Borchers; mother Joyce Brickey; sister Susie (Paul) Limpic; and brother Willard Brickey. Family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Schoedinger Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Schoedinger Northwest, followed by interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alex Trebek Fund at www.standuptocancer.org/the-alex-trebek-fund. Or mail to Stand up to Cancer, C/o: Alex Trebek Fund, P.O. Box 84321, Los Angeles, Ca. 90084-3721. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to watch a webcast of the funeral service and to share memories and condolences.



