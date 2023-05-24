Borden, Phillip N



Phillip Nathaniel Borden, 67, passed away at 4:56 PM Friday, May 19, 2023, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, with family by his side. Phillip was born November 25, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio. He was the son of Fred E. Borden, Sr. and Jessie (Borden) Brigham. Phillip proudly served his country in the United States Army. After retiring from the army, he was a hard worker at a variety of jobs. He was a man of dignity, generosity, and kindness, always wanting to help. He had a natural talent for making things grow! His green thumb can be seen in the beautiful landscapings, gardens, and plants that he so lovingly nurtured. His creative talents could also be seen in his artistic crafts, designing and creating rugs and pillows that many have enjoyed and will always treasure. He leaves to cherish his memory his brothers and sisters, Gloria Davenport, Jackie (James) Powers, Gale (Jeff) Marshall, Vincent Borden Brigham, Chester E. Brigham III, Sharon (Bruce) Crossley, Mark Anthony Brigham, Charles Borden, Fred E. Borden, Jr., Martha Posey, Pearl Posey, Rosalind Massey and Terri McMahon, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; a very special aunt Mary-Lou Davenport, and a most special friend, Phyllis Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Chester Everette Brigham, Jr. Visitation for Phillip will be held from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, services will immediately follow. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, where Phillip will rest peacefully next to his mother.

