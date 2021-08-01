BORDEWISCH, Martin



Age 78, passed away on Thursday, July 29. He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Mary Bordewisch and his sister Maralee Quigley. A graduate of Fairmount High School, Marty spent four years in the Navy where he learned his trade as an electrician. He worked six years at NCR and retired after 31 years at Delco Moraine. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Mary Ann; his children Dawn Bordewisch, Tracy (Brian) Valentine, Suzie Bordewisch (Ron Dunn), Jane (Dave) Siders, Doug Worley, Brian Worley (Terry Henning) and Jill Worley; grandchildren Emelia Valentine, Lyndsey Valentine, Krista (Britton) Wyckoff, Shannon Siders (Mike Sheehy), Tyler Siders, Katie (Joe) Schroeder, Nathan (Cloe) Robinson, and his sister Ellen Henry. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. If you wish to make a donation in Marty's memory please donate to Hospice of Dayton who made Marty and his family's last week a blessing.

