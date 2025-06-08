Borger, Joseph B. "Joe"



age 42, formerly of Piqua, OH, was sent to his eternal resting place on May 21, 2025. Joe was born October 8, 1982, in Dayton, OH to Thomas and Mary Borger. He grew up in Huber Heights, OH and graduated from Carroll High School. Following his education Joe worked at FedEx Freight, which led him to move to Florida to continue his career as a truck driver. He found joy in cars and could often be found tinkering with his vehicles. Above all he was a caring family man and loved his children deeply. Joe lived life in pursuit of peace and will be missed by all who loved him. He was proceeded in death by his father, Thomas Borger; grandparents, Robert and Victoria Winter, and Delbert and Eugenia Borger; uncles, Eugene "Butch" Borger and Edward Downs; cousin, Philip Stohr, and his beautiful daughter Amelia. Joe is survived by his loving mother, Mary Borger; sister, Laura (Ross) D'Autremont; brothers, Andy (Andrea) Borger and John (Kassidy) Borger; and his wonderful children, Laila, Samson, Eleanor, and Elijah, and their mothers, Amber Fox and Taylor Borger. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held from 4-5:30pm followed by a prayer service at 5:30pm on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. Joe's final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery following a private burial.



