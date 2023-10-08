Borgerding, Daniel S



BORGERDING, Daniel S. "Dan" age 69 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. He was born August 21, 1954 to the late Eugene F. and Ramona N. Borgerding. Daniel graduated from Fairview High School in 1972 and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. As well as his parents Dan is also preceded in death by 2 brothers Douglas and Dennis. He is survived by a brother David, nieces and nephews Katherine, Patricia, Samuel, Zachary and Sky and many great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 11th from 4-7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12th at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in Dan's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com