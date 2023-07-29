Borgerding , Dennis Thomas



We are sad to announce the passing of Dennis Thomas Borgerding age 58 of Dayton, OH. He passed away on July 26, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his two brothers, David and Daniel, nephews Zachary Borgerding, Sky Borgerding, Samuel Borgerding and nieces Katherine Butler (Borgerding) and Patricia Heeter (Borgerding ). He is preceeded in death by his father Eugene and mother Ramona, as well as his brother Douglas. As were Dennis' wishes his body was donated to Wright State University Medical School in lieu of a public funeral service.



