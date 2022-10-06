BORGERT, Brian P.



Age 60 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born May 18, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Luke and Norma Borgert. Brian graduated from Carroll High School in 1980 and from The Ohio State University in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He worked for the Montgomery County Board of Disabilities for 30 years where he helped people with disabilities to better themselves. He had a passion for nature, especially fishing and hunting. Brian loved his dog, Shelby, dearly and his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Luke Mark Borgert, mother, Norma Jean Borgert; sister, Julie Borgert and brothers, Brad Borgert and Kim Borgert. Brian is survived by his two sisters, Mollie C. Borgert, Karen B. (Skip) Hickman and brother, Jim (Linda) Borgert. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Dayton on October 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's in Brian's honor.

