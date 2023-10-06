Borton, Rex A



Rex Anthony Borton, age 66 of Vandalia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on September 29, 2023. He was born on August 21, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Joan (Evers) Borton.



Rex is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marlene (Dunkman) Borton; sons: Peter (Anna) Borton, Benjamin (Allison) Borton; grandsons: Aiden and Glenn; siblings: Diane (Gary) Williams, Nick (Teri) Borton, Janie (Don) Foster, Dave (Diane) Borton, Patty Hipp; mother-in-law, Ida Dunkman; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Rex was preceded in death by his father-in-law Irvin (Joe) Dunkman and his brother Richard Borton.



Rex was a 1976 graduate of Beavercreek High School and the Green County JVS in electrical wiring. Rex owned and operated Around Town Maintenance, Inc. in Vandalia for the past 29 years with his wife. He had been employed previously at High Tech Castings in New Carlisle and Unibilt Industries in Vandalia.



Rex was involved in Boy Scouts for 18 years with Pack 307, Troop 307, Crew 307, was an Assistant Scoutmaster, and saw both of his sons become Eagle Scouts. He enjoyed camping, hiking, bike races, skiing, scuba diving, Irish music, baby goats, toll house cookies, and being a grandpa. He was a lifetime member of the Air Force Museum Foundation. He also loved helping his wife Marlene rehab baby squirrels for release through Brukner Nature Center; Rex built 35 wooden release houses in 1 year. He was also a blood donor with donations of nearly 200 gallons and continued giving in the end as an organ donor. Rex will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on October 7, 2023, at Brukner Nature Center in Troy, OH from 1:00-5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Rex's wishes are that memorial donations be made to Brukner Nature Center or the Air Force Museum Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com