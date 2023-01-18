dayton-daily-news logo
BOSMA, Marinus and Nelly

BOSMA, Marinus Albert & Nelly Marie

Ages 97 and 96 respectively, passed away 25 days of each other, Marinus on November 4th and Nelly on November 29th. Their children would like to invite everyone to a Celebration of Life Service to honor their parent's lives. It will be held Saturday, 2:00 PM on January 21, 2023, at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH. The Bosma's obituaries may be read at www.stockerfraley.com.

