Bostic, Armon R.



Armon R. Bostic, 85, of Springfield, passed away on January 28, 2024 following several months of failing health. Armon was born January 18, 1939 in Coal Fork, West Virginia to Elmer and Jewel (Hunter) Bostic. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. Nothing was more important to him than his family. He always enjoyed being with any and all of them. Armon enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, Nancy, to whom he was married for 49 years. He also enjoyed hunting every season with his son, Tim. Left to cherish his memory are his wife and soulmate, Nancy (Brown) Bostic; two sons, Tim Bostic and Todd (Jen) Pelfrey; two daughters, Robin (Steve) Looney and Cindy (Mike) White; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jean Spradlin, Ida Thompson and Sandy Leifheit; grandson, Jeremy Greene; and daughter-in-law, Madonna Bostic. Armon worked many years at Springfield Manufacturing and retired from Ohio Department of Transportation. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Minister Bill Parmer presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





