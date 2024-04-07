Bostick, Robert A., Esq.



age 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Many loving family and friends will cherish his memory. Visitation will be held 10 AM-12 PM. Memorial Service for Connecting Links of The Links, Incorporated at 10:30 AM. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. Funeral service to follow 12PM, Friday, April 12, 2024 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pk. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com