Boston, David Anthony



David Anthony Boston (Bostyan) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 13th 2024. David was born in Dayton Ohio on May 10th 1954. David was long-time owner of Boston's Bistro and Pub (previously The Sports Page). He was a valued member of the Magyar Club of Dayton. David's passion was his Hungarian heritage and his goal was to share his seasoning and Kolbaz with the world. David had a deep love for his family and friends and a profound pride for the Dayton community. He was extremely generous, always willing to help someone in need, and possessed the incredible ability to find the good in people.



David was preceded by his father Stephen Boston and mother Helen Boston. He is survived by his former wife Mary Boston and his children David Jr. (Erica), Eva (Ceili), Matthew and Patrick, as well as his siblings Steve, Mary Helen (Bruce Wright), Betsy, Barbara, Jim (Jane) Michael (Sally), Tom (Linda), Patty (Larry Burrows) and Annette.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 19th at 9:30am at St Rita's Catholic Church located at 5401 N Main St Dayton, Ohio 45415. Gathering to immediately follow. Afterwards there will be a celebration of life on Friday, January 19th at 12pm at American Czech-Slovak Club located at 922 Valley Street Dayton, Ohio 45404.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Magyar Club of Dayton & SW Ohio PO Box 63, Englewood, OH 45322



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com