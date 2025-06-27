Bottoms, Barbara

Bottoms (Black), Barbara Jean



Frankfort  Barbara Black Bottoms, 91, widow of Glen Bottoms, passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025. She was the daughter to the late Willie Woodrow and Gracie Lee Boswell Black. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Burial will follow at Peter Cemetery in Mackville, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com



