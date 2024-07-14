Bowen, Carolyn Louise



On July 6, 2024, Carolyn "Carol" Bowen died in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 71.



Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of thirty-seven years, David Bowen; children, Rhonda Duncalf, Brandy Mclam (Michael), Aimee Meyer (Emily), Steph Ruby (Amy),stepson, David A Bowen and siblings, Patricia Johnson, Gayle Stringfield, Doug Stringfield, Tammy Clark, Pamela Link, and eleven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her only son, Joshua Gillispie, sister Brenda Garybush, and parents, Lum and Agnes Stringfield.



Carolyn was happiest with her husband David, at the beach, with her cats, or just relaxing with a book.



Graveside service to be held July 17, 2024 at 11:00 am at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio. Lunch immediately following at the VFW Post 2800 Banquet Hall, Dayton, Ohio.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Carolyn's memory to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, Dayton, Ohio.



