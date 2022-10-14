BOWEN, Juliene Kiel



Juliene Kiel Bowen age 62, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Riverside Methodist in Columbus. She was born the daughter of Charles C. and Joyce I. (Hook) Pigman on February 6, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Robert D. Hull; cousin Lisa Shay; aunts Doris Campbell, and Kathleen Hook; uncles Robert Shay, Thomas Tosi, Genie Hook, and Chet Campbell. Juliene is survived by her beloved husband Brian Bowen of 39 years; aunts Carolyn Shay and Charlene Tosi; uncle Terry Hook; step-brothers Tim (Donna) Hull, Rob (Lorinda) Hull, and Doug (Chris) Hull; father and mother-in-law Adrian and Pat Bowen; brother-in-law Gary (Shelley) Bowen; sister-in- law Mindy (Todd) Jones; close family friends James Ervin and Sue Pearson; numerous cousins, friends, and special coworkers who were like family. Juliene was a loving wife, cousin, niece, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Juliene enjoyed her career and gave almost 30 years of faithful service to Ohio Health. She will be remembered for sending out her "special" cards to family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 3PM – 5PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



