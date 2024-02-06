Bowen, Rebecca Ann "Becky"



age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away on February 1, 2024 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a loving partner, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed listening to music and playing games on her iPad. She also enjoyed creating diamond art pictures and crocheting. She had the biggest heart and was very selfless and giving. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.



