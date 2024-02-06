Bowen, Rebecca

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Bowen, Rebecca Ann "Becky"

age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away on February 1, 2024 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a loving partner, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed listening to music and playing games on her iPad. She also enjoyed creating diamond art pictures and crocheting. She had the biggest heart and was very selfless and giving. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Lakes, Michael
2
Pike, Mark
3
Reed, Dale
4
Kerschner, Tom
5
Cummins, Dale
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top