BOWERMASTER, Roberta



70 of Springfield, OH, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was born in Springfield, OH, to Robert and Mary Jane Bowermaster. Roberta loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert (Doc) Bowermaster, and her son, Richard Price.



Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Dykes, Lisa Price, Tammy Price, and son, Michael Price; sisters, Bea Griffith, Sarah Snow, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on



Friday, January 22, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Jones, Kenney Zechman Funeral Home.

