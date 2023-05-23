X

Bowermeister, Derrick

Obituaries
15 hours ago

Bowermeister, Derrick J.

DERRICK J. BOWERMEISTER, 46, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away following a traffic accident on Friday evening, May 19, 2023. He was born in Springfield on November 5, 1976, the son of Bob Bowermeister and Debbie (Stumbo) Frank. Derrick was a graduate of Springfield Shawnee High School. He worked at Megalift (CSL Industries), Columbus. Derrick was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of NFG Riding Club, where he made their apparel. He is survived by his parents, Bob (Jean) Bowermeister of Grove City and Debbie (Tom) Frank of Springfield; sons, Nate Sample and Jackson Bowermeister; grandson, Eli Sample; brother, Doug Bowermeister; sister, Lauren (Johnny) Baldridge; his fiance', McKensie E. Hinkle; and their cat, Neo. A celebration of Derrick's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bolen, Wanda
2
Vest, Gary
3
Hutchison, Audrey
4
James, William
5
Rose, Rhonda Baker
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top