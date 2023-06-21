Bowers, Jack

Bowers Jr., Jack William



Jack William Bowers Jr., 69, of Springfield, passed away June 16, 2023, in his home with his loving daughter at his side. He was born August 31, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Jack William and Kathryn Lucille (Good) Bowers Sr. Mr. Bowers was a member of the Redemption Christian Tabernacle. He was a very talented woodworker and he enjoyed doing puzzles, playing with his dogs and spending time with his loving daughter. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed as an electrician. Mr. Bowers is survived by one daughter; Melissa Bowers, two sisters; Jaye (Tom) Chick and Karen Wollum and nieces and nephews; William Chick, Wendy Chick, Jennifer Chick and Martin Chick. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles L Bowers and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of the services. Burial will be in the Dayton National Cemetery on July 7, 2023, at 10:00AM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



