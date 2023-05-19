Bowers (Grosse), Martha Louise



BOWERS, Martha L. age 96 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 16, 2023 at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 21, 1927 the daughter of Walter and Idella (Heely) Grosse. Martha was a member of Sacred Heart Church.



Survivors include her son, Kevin Bowers; a granddaughter, Meghan (Alex) Gartner; a great grandson, Charlie Gartner.



Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Saturday May 20, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Saturday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



