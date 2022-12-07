BOWLING, Darlene



Age 74, of Hamilton, passed away in her home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born September 9, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth L. Fuller and Clara Ruth (nee Hedger) Fuller. Darlene owned and operated Dixie Chicks Barber Shop in Fairfield with her friend Trish Marcum for over 20 years. She attended the Winton Road First Church of God. Darlene greatly enjoyed her many customers over the years and especially treasured spending time with her family. She is survived by three sons Lester Bowling, Brian (fiance Bee) Bowling, and Steve (fiance Carolyn) Bowling; grandchildren Anna, Autumn, Brandon, Brady, and Steve, Jr.; one brother Kenneth (Jill) Fuller, and one sister Jackie (Tim) Horn. Darlene was also preceded in death by her sister Daisy Thompson and her niece Wendy Van Bever. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

