Bowling, Lloyd Douglas Sr.



LLOYD DOUGLAS BOWLING SR., 63, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday afternoon, November 5, 2023. He was born in Springfield on April 22, 1960, the son of the late Vernon Bowling and Joyce (Smith) Stapleton. Doug was enjoying retirement from Honda of America following 32 years of service. He enjoyed playing bass guitar with friends and fishing with his grandson, Pierson. Doug is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cristeena (Brown) Bowling; sons, Lloyd Douglas Bowling Jr. and Anthony T. (Lauren) Bowling; step-daughter, Sara Duncan (Aaron) King; sister, Cathy (Darrell) Yoakem; grandchildren, Brianna, Marissa, Caylee, Ady, Pierson, and Skyler; and friends, Timmy and Todd Hooten and the Madison Ave. Clan. Doug's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





