Bowling, Randoth



Randoth Bowling, age 88, passed away at The Christ Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. He was born in Laurel Co. Kentucky in 1934 to James Austin and Roan (Cox) Bowling. The family moved to Hamilton, Ohio where Randy & his four siblings grew up.



Randy met the love of his life, Dessie Mae Bell at a restaurant on High Street and in 1954 they were married until her death in 2014. Mr. Bowling proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1963. Mr. Bowling retired from the State of Ohio, Lebanon Correctional Institute in 1993 after 30 years of dedicated service. Mr. Bowling enjoyed bluegrass music, gambling, shooting pool, bowling, & had a fondness for cards. He always loved and supported his children, family & animals especially his good buddy, the late Milo, the Basset Hound. He played poker weekly & wouldn't think twice about taking any player's money, and he was very good. Just ask one of his son -in-laws. Mr. Bowling was predeceased by his parents, wife, second daughter, June; brothers, Ray, Arthur, & Earl. He is survived by by his sister, Edna Mae Hamm; beloved daughters, Elizabeth ( Ron) Spurlock; Theresa (Greg) Singleton & Deana (Chris) Bowling; Grandchildren, Eric (Wendy) Powell, Denver, CO; Michael (Jillian) Powell, Cincinnati,OH; Alexandria Gross, Brooklyn, NY; Katherine Gross, Cincinnati, OH; Great grandchildren; Avery & Jack Powell, Denver, CO; Madeline & Graham Powell, Cincinnati, Ohio; & Larry & Edna Lakes & a host of extended family and friends will mourn his passing. The family of Mr. Bowling extends their most sincere thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Christ Hospital, Medical Intensive Care Unit for their excellent care & treatment of our sweet dad, may his memory be a blessing. Randy donated his body to UC College of Medicine. A private family gathering will be held in his honor.

