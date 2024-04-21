Bowling, Ray



age 85, of Riverside, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2024. Ray was born in Noble, IN on August 14, 1938 to the late Jim & Elizabeth Bowling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Joyce A. Bowling and brother, Kenneth Bowling. Ray is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Laura Banks) Clark; brother, Harry Bowling; sisters-in-law, Marlene Housman, Dorothy Long, Mary (Harold) Bevins and Kathy (Rick) Noe; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Margie) Kelly, Jimmy (Paula) Kelly, and Teddy Kelly; uncle, Ronald Adkins; aunt, Ilene Risner; and many other relatives and friends. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for Frigidaire and retired from GM. Ray was a character and he loved the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2024 from 12-1:30pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45424. The service will follow at 1:30pm. Ray will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Ray's memory. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com