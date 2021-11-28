BOWLING, Trisa Louise "Weezy"



52, of Dayton, passed away on November 17, 2021. She was born July 8, 1969, to the late Jerry Bowling, Jr. and the late Mary Lou Bowling (Shively). Trisa is survived by her son,



Jordan Bowling (she called him "Jorge"); by brothers, Ty



(Debbie) Shively, Jerry Bowling III and Scott (Jenny) Bowling; by sisters, Sheryl Brumbaugh, Penny (Jim Miller) Bowling, twin sister Lisa (Steve) Cordes and Kris Gant; by nephews, Ben, Ross and Grayson; by nieces, Erin, Jenna, Kelly, Karson and Aubrey; and by her adopted cat, Louie, who was named after Trisa's Mom. Trisa graduated from Patterson Co-Operative High School in 1987. She worked as a designer in the Tool & Die Industry for many years. She was smart, creative and artistic. She often helped her "Momma" with the artwork and printing on numerous projects and gifts. Trisa had a big heart! She never knew a stranger, and had many friends. She was more concerned about the needs of her family, friends, and pets than her own. Regardless of her personal challenges, her love for others was always first and foremost. She made sure that you knew that you were loved! Trisa had a very special relationship with her Momma! She was both a companion and a caregiver. Along with her niece, Kelly, they often played Scrabble and other games with "Momma/Granny" in her final years. We take comfort in knowing that Trisa is with her "Momma" forever. The family would like to thank everyone that provided care and/or



support for Trisa whenever she was in need. We will celebrate Trisa's life during a private memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made in Trisa's name to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402. To share a



memory of Trisa with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

