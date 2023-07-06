Bowman, Amberlynn



Amberlynn R. Bowman, age 28 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 22, 1994 to Clarence Bowman and Tammy (Rhymer) Wagers. Amberlynn is survived by her three children Amelia, Connor and Amara; mother, Tammy Wagers; her siblings, Isaac and Carmen. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Bowman. Amberlynn attended Truth Tabernacle Apostolic Church in Middletown. A memorial service will be held for close family and friends. She will be missed by many.



