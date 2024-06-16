Bowman, Myron F.



Myron F. Bowman, age 98 of New Carlisle, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024. He retired from the Process Equipment Company with over 30 years of service and had worked part time at Ace Hardware. Myron was a member of the Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference. He enjoyed gardening, trips to Florida and was an all-around people person. He is survived by his children: Dean (Beverly) Bowman, daughters: Carolyn (Wayne) Denlinger, Marilyn (Robert) Denlinger, daughter-in-law: Janelle Bowman, 12 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, sister: Clara (Lawrence) Crist, stepchildren, step grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Naomi Catherine (Flora) Bowman, second wife: Anna (Flora) Bowman, parents: Ivan and Ethel Bowman, son: Jerry Bowman, grandson: Ashley T. Denlinger and 8 brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church (7524 Agenbroad Rd., New Carlisle). Interment will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



