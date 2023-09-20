Bowman, Robert



Robert "Bob" William Bowman, age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023. Bob was an avid and proud United States Navy Veteran. He loved his animals, Ellie May, Ruby Doo, Bobbie, Smoke and Little Lady. He also loved watching his grandchildren's football games and spending time with his family. Bob coached baseball for many years for Dayton View Little League and worked in Maintenance at Crestview Nursing Home. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State Football and the Cincinnati Reds. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Bowman; children, Mark (Michelle) Bowman, Denise (Jim) Corbett, and John (Stacie) Bowman; son-in-law, Marc Pendleton; siblings, Thelma Jean Milton, James Bowman, Jerry Bowman and Joe Bowman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who gave him the nickname of "Grandpa Ice Cream"; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his children, Brian Bowman and Missy Pendleton; parents, Maurice and Betty Bowman; and sisters, Deborah Overley and Catherine Selanders. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Road, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072-9415. To view the service for Robert and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



