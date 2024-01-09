Bowser-Beach, Donna

Bowser-Beach (Wade), Donna Jean



Donna Jean (Wade) Bowser-Beach, age 88 of Springboro, formerly of Brookville, passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Throughout her life, she had a passion for helping others and did her best to extend her love and care to help so many. She is survived by her children: Marcia (Ed) Beckner, Doug Bowser, Beverly Bowser, David (Elizabeth) Bowser, 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, her husband: Steve Beach and his children and grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Lloyd Russel Bowser, parents: John Benjamin and Edna (Denlinger) Wade, sisters: Eileen Roth, Glenna Mae Austin, Miriam Mohler and brother: Lowell Wade. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Don Dillavou officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Donna and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



