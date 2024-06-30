Boyd, Brenda Lee



Brenda Lee Boyd, age 74, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, June 20, 2024. Visitation 10 am- 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends 11:30 am- 12:30 pm. Eastern Star service 12:30 pm- 1 pm. Funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com