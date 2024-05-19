Boyd, Philip Vincent



Philip Vincent Boyd of Hamilton, Ohio, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2024. Philip was born August 10, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, and spent his childhood in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.



Philip was predeceased by; his parents, John Berney Boyd and Lillis Adrienne (Bugh) Boyd: and his wife Judith Ann Boyd; and his sister, Carolyn Boyd Eastwood; son, David Joseph "Joe" Boyd.



Philip is survived by his brother, John Boyd of Dakota, Illinois; five sons, Richard Boyd (Kristen) of Chestnut, Illinois, John "Jack" Boyd (Barbara) of Rantoul, Illinois, William "Bill" Boyd (Julie) of Sunbury, Ohio, Mark Boyd (Cindy) of Hillsboro, Ohio, Michael Boyd (Diane) of Hamilton and one daughter, Mary Lynn Hanford of Cincinnati, Ohio. Additionally, Philip is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Philip attended Illinois Wesleyan University in Normal, Illinois, and the University of Cincinnati.



In his mid-20's he designed and built his own house with many advanced features. Philip was a Professional Engineer by trade and he maintained his State PE Certification till the end. He worked for General Electric's jet propulsion facility in Evendale until taking "early" retirement after 47 years. He was was quite proud of several of the projects he led there. Philip was always learning and always analytical. He was always there for family; he will be missed by all.



Memorial Services will be held at a future date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com