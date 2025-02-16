Boyd, Teonna

Boyd, Teonna L.

Age 33, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

