Boyer, Janet

Boyer (Grossnickle), Janet



Janet G. Boyer, age 87, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday December 18, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton, with loving family by her side. She was born in Sunsbury, OH, daughter of the late Hazel (Poffenbarger) and Elmer Grossnickle. Janet graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1954; she received her B.A., and Master's from Miami University ~ Oxford, Ohio. She taught at Germantown Elementary for more than 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters. Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, James "Jim" N. Boyer; her 3 children, Jim (Rene) Boyer, Michelle (Michael) O'Diam, and Lynn (Roco) Miller; 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Boyer, Sean (Julie) Boyer, Shalen (Anthony) Beggrow, Michael (Ashley) O'Diam, Tyler (Ashley) O'Diam, and Bradley (fiancé, Amaya Dalton) Miller; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m., Wednesday December 27, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Germantown Public Library or to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



