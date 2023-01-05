BRACKMAN, Barbara



Age 80 of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born May 20, 1942, in Celina, OH, daughter of the late Willibald and Bernadetta (Wuebker) Rammel. Throughout her life she was a dutiful big sister to four younger brothers as well as a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandma. Barb enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, crocheting, photography and cheering on her grandchildren in their various endeavors. She truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In her retirement years she was a volunteer at Needy Basket in Tipp City. Barb was a long-time member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene Brackman; Barb is survived by son, Kirk and wife, Jan Brackman of Vandalia; daughter, Angi and husband, Chris Coning of Tipp City; 6 grandchildren, Jason Bruns, Beth Brackman, Kevin (Victoria) Brackman and Craig (Kelsey) Brackman, Ladia and Max Coning; great-granddaughter, Zion Bertke, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In recent years she found companionship and love with special friend, John Brenner. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, January 9, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Vandalia with Fr. Kyle Schnippel officiating. Burial to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia on Sunday from 2-4 pm.

