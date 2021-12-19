BRACKNEY, Ruby



85, of Franklin, went to walk with the Lord on December 13th, 2021. She is survived by her long time partner Bill



Carol; the father of her



children Woody Brackney; four daughters Debbie (Ed) Miller, Sherry Gross, Donna (Todd) Hale, and Tammy Brackney; grandchildren Shawn



(Autumn) Gross and Cierra



Carol; great-grandchildren Elowyn and Ender; close family members Paula Sue and Rodney (Karen) Carol.



Ruby was the neighborhood Mom. Kind, caring, generous of spirit, and full to the brim with love for her girls and the



people around her. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.



Celebration of life to be determined. Arrangements in trusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

