2 hours ago

BRACKNEY, Ruby

85, of Franklin, went to walk with the Lord on December 13th, 2021. She is survived by her long time partner Bill

Carol; the father of her

children Woody Brackney; four daughters Debbie (Ed) Miller, Sherry Gross, Donna (Todd) Hale, and Tammy Brackney; grandchildren Shawn

(Autumn) Gross and Cierra

Carol; great-grandchildren Elowyn and Ender; close family members Paula Sue and Rodney (Karen) Carol.

Ruby was the neighborhood Mom. Kind, caring, generous of spirit, and full to the brim with love for her girls and the

people around her. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

Celebration of life to be determined. Arrangements in trusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

