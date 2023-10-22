Bradford, Lillian L.



Lillian L. Bradford, age 94, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2023, at Hawthorn Glen Assisted Living in Liberty Twp.



Lillian was born on November 9, 1928, the eldest daughter of Thomas and Lillian Jacobs Eickelberger. She was a graduate of Fairfield High School and continued her education in Secretarial Business studies at the Butler Hamilton Business College and University of Cincinnati. She was employed at the Butler County Common Pleas Court and at General Electric (Evendale) for 27 years. Lillian loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow up through their school activities and sporting events. She was so very proud of their success.



Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Thomas, Robert, Rand, Reginald, and Frederick. She is survived by sisters, Margaret Ketron, and Martha Pond; daughter Joan (John) Guroy, and son Don (Donna) Bradford; grandchildren John (Jenny) Guroy IV, Scott (Kelsey) Guroy, Brian (Hilary) Bradford, and Lauren (Austin) Cannon. Great-grandchildren: Juliana and Jaxon Guroy, Kase Guroy, Vivian and August Bradford, and Calvin Cannon. Lillian also leaves many nieces and nephews. Lillian was a member of the Lindenwald United Methodist Church.



Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday October 26, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati or Hospice of Middletown. Special thanks to the staff at Hawthorn Glen and Hospice of Middletown.



