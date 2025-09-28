Bradley Myers

Photo of Bradley Myers

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Bradley Myers
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Myers, Bradley Noah

Bradley Noah Myers, of Yellow Springs, born sleeping into eternal life in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on September 16th 2025 . He is survived by his parents Christina Shaw and Rodney Myers; siblings Izayhia, Kendra, Brayden, Courtney and Makenzie; grandparents Doug and Kelly Shaw of Fairborn as well as may aunts, uncles and cousins. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Wednesday October 1, 2025 at 12:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Anna Baxley
2
Charles Foster
3
Donald Harkrader
4
Florence Gallardo
5
Eloise King