Bradley Myers

Myers, Bradley Noah



Bradley Noah Myers, of Yellow Springs, born sleeping into eternal life in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on September 16th 2025 . He is survived by his parents Christina Shaw and Rodney Myers; siblings Izayhia, Kendra, Brayden, Courtney and Makenzie; grandparents Doug and Kelly Shaw of Fairborn as well as may aunts, uncles and cousins. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Wednesday October 1, 2025 at 12:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek.



