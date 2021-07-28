BRADLEY, Robert Dale



Robert Dale Bradley, 86, passed away peacefully at home on



July 22, 2021. He was born June 13, 1935 in Soldier,



Kentucky to Jasper and Betty Jane Wescott Bradley.



Bob attended school in Soldier and Olive Hill, KY before



joining the army at age 17. He was stationed in Germany for several years and, upon returning to Kentucky, met his future wife, Jerry M. Wilson. They were married on October 19, 1957. After serving in the army, Bob received a bachelor's degree in History from Morehead State University and began teaching school. He taught in numerous school districts in Idaho and Ohio and earned a master's degree in Special Education from Idaho State University. He also stayed active in the Army



Reserves and reached the rank of Master Sergeant. He retired from teaching in 1996 after finishing his career at Springfield North High School where he taught Special Education.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife Jerry, his parents, and his siblings: Harold, Ethel, Donald, Wilma Ray and Rayburn. He is survived by his six children: Lisa (Doug) Long of Perrysburg, OH; Marsha (Matthew) Bennett of NYC, NY; Laura Beth (Shawn) Mason of Stafford, VA; Robert Bradley of Cincinnati, OH; Susan (Jared) Cutler of Beavercreek, OH; and David (Heather) Bradley of Sellersburg, IN. He was also extremely proud of his twenty-one grandchildren and his four great-granddaughters.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4400 Derr Rd., Springfield, OH, 45503. Visitation will be immediately before the service from 11:00-1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow immediately after at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital.

