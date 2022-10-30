Brame, DPD Officer Kevin







Up to $100,000 REWARD



for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who took the life of our beloved son and brother,



DPD OFFICER KEVIN BRAME, 6 Years Service















































Injustice Lingers Still - After 23 Years!



On 11/1/1999, Dayton, Ohio Police Officer Kevin Brame was gunned down outside the home of his estranged wife,



minutes after returning his son and stepson to her house. The killer waited, hiding behind bushes.







Kevin was just 31 years old, a great father, a terrific son and brother, with a bright future. A dedicated police officer,



Kevin deserves justice, too long denied.









Should we just pray for justice and leave the rest to God?Hebrews 11:33 tells us thatare God's hands fordispensing justice, and God uses us to "administer justice." We have to "walk our talk" and put our prayers into action.



A Place for Kevin, Written by our dear friend and supporter,



the late Dale Huffman, Columnist, Dayton Daily News











You may read Kevin's story at



www.justiceforkevinbrame.com



With your help this brutal crime WILL be solved.



Contact Homicide Squad 937-333-7109



Anonymous Tips at 937-222-STOP



PLEASE END THE SILENCE! END THIS INJUSTICE!