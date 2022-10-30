Brame, DPD Officer Kevin

Up to $100,000 REWARD
for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who took the life of our beloved son and brother,
DPD OFFICER KEVIN BRAME, 6 Years Service
Injustice Lingers Still - After 23 Years!
On 11/1/1999, Dayton, Ohio Police Officer Kevin Brame was gunned down outside the home of his estranged wife,
minutes after returning his son and stepson to her house. The killer waited, hiding behind bushes.
Kevin was just 31 years old, a great father, a terrific son and brother, with a bright future. A dedicated police officer,
Kevin deserves justice, too long denied.
Should we just pray for justice and leave the rest to God?
Hebrews 11:33 tells us that we are God's hands for
dispensing justice, and God uses us to "administer justice." We have to "walk our talk" and put our prayers into action.
A Place for Kevin, Written by our dear friend and supporter,
the late Dale Huffman, Columnist, Dayton Daily News
If you are able,
save a place for Kevin inside of you.
And take one backward glance at the beauty of life
that he can no longer share.
Be proud to say you have deep
feelings for him as you see
his smile reflected from a billboard
or from an old faded photograph.
If you are able,
take a moment out of your day
to embrace Kevin's memory.
Remember him fondly as:
The public servant
The devoted father
The loving son
The caring gentle hero
Who was taken away
In a devious way
And much too soon.
You may read Kevin's story at
www.justiceforkevinbrame.com
With your help this brutal crime WILL be solved.
Contact Homicide Squad 937-333-7109
Anonymous Tips at 937-222-STOP
PLEASE END THE SILENCE! END THIS INJUSTICE!