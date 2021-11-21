BRAME, Joan B.



91, of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021. Joan was born in Lisbon, ME, on February 22, 1930, the daughter of John and Blanche Jalbert. Joan married Richard (Dick) W. Brame, Sr. of Hillsdale, MI, in 1954 and moved to the Dayton, Ohio, area in 1960. After Richard's passing in 1999, Joan moved to Florida, living in Naples, Venice, and



finally in Tampa close to her children.



Joan is survived by her children, Pat (Julio) Halty of Minneola, FL, Carolyn (Tom) Chisano of Tampa, FL, and Richard Brame, Jr. of Tampa, FL. Joan was preceded by the passing of her daughter, Janet (Joseph) Szima of Louisville, KY, in 2017. Joan had 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 27th at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens at 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd. in Centerville. Visitation will follow the



service, 12:00 pm at Sycamore Creek Country Club, 8300 Country Club Ln., in Springboro. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Richard W. Brame Sr. Scholarship Fund #2956 at the Dayton Foundation or online at https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html.

