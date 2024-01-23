Brandenburg, James Stephen "Jim"



Peacefully passed away on January 19, 2024. Jim had a zeal for living and dealt with experiences of life with optimism, grace and the Lord's strength. He was surrounded in the final days of his life by Margy, his loving wife of 54 years, as well as his family of cherished friends.



Jim was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 5, 1944, the son of Edward and Mable (Spicer) Brandenburg. He attended Hanover Elementary School grades 1-8 and began working at the age of sixteen at Roy Young's Clothing Store, Oxford, where he remained a dedicated employee for 12 years. Jim was a member of the Track and Cross Country Teams and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1962. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Margy Hanson) on October 26, 1969. Jim graduated in 1975, with his B.S. and in 1988, with his Master's in Education from Miami University. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa.



Jim began his teaching career in 1975 for the Edgewood City School District at Bloomfield Elementary. He was named "Edgewood Teacher of the Year" in 1984, was nominated for "Ohio Teacher of the Year", and was WMOH Hamilton Today's Man. In 1985, with intentionality and purpose, Jim began his position as Bloomfield Elementary's principal and was loyal to the endeavor until he retired in 2001. Jim was respected by his colleagues, community members, and students; he made a difference in so many lives.



Community was important to Jim, he lived in Oxford for 53 years. He was faithful to dedicated service as a Junior Achievement Advisor; Boy Scout Troop officer; Oxford Recreation Board chairperson; serving on Miam University's Alumni Merit Scholar Committee; and as a member and officer of the Lions Club for 54 years. Jim enjoyed exploring the outdoors, with his wife at his side, often capturing nature and treasured experiences through the lens of his camera.



Jim was a man of faith and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Together with his wife he taught Sunday School and was a youth leader at Richmond Road Baptist Church. Later he became a member of Oxford Bible Fellowship where he served faithfully until his death. Rarely are we blessed with someone whose love and kindness, warmth and friendship, touches each of our lives so diversely, and in a way that we will never forget. Jim will be remembered for his love of life and his devotion to cultivating relationships.



Jim is survived by his wife Margy; brother, Doug (Sue) Brandenburg; extended family, Lee Helm (Joan) Hanson Jr. and James "Dan" (Jean) Hanson; nieces and nephews, Todd (Heather) Brandenburg, Stacy (Terry) Paulette, Eileen Hanson, Carolyn (Jon) Foster, Erin (Wayne) Blankenship, Dana Hanson, Danielle Hanson (Magnus) Egerstedt; and treasured family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law Lee Helm and Dorothy Hanson Sr.



There will be a service at 10AM on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Oxford Bible Fellowship, 800 Maple St. Oxford, OH 45056. During the service, a time of sharing will be available for those who wish to share memories of Jim. Burial will follow the services in Woodside Cemetery in Oxford, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oxford Bible Fellowship, Hospice of Cincinnati, or a charity of your choice.



