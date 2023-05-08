Brandenburg, Paula

Brandenburg (Ward), Paula K.



Paula K. Brandenburg, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Primrose in Findlay, Ohio.



She was born in Fostoria on May 4,1943 to Paul and Eloise (Huff) Ward. She married Larry L. Brandenburg on January 29,1967 and they were happily married 53 years before his passing.



Paula is survived by her brother Steve "Sam" (Deb) Ward of



Fostoria and sisters, Tanya Abbott of Centerville, Lana Schlosser of Port Clinton, and Sara Ward of Bettsville.



After receiving her degree in education from The Ohio State



University, Paula dedicated her entire teaching career of 30 years to the 5th grade students at Middletown Madison.



Paula was an avid sports fan and provided loving support to her husband and his student-athletes during his entire coaching career at Middletown Madison High School. She enjoyed OSU football and basketball and was a season ticket holder to Dayton Flyers mens and womens basketball.



She loved her P. Buckley Moss prints and collected beautiful



pottery on her trips to and from Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed



spending her summers camping and boating at Lake Erie.



As did her husband, Paula donated her body to Wright State



Anatomical Gift Program to provide educational opportunities for those in the medical field of study.



No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made in her memory to the Larry L. Brandenburg Scholarship, c/o Middletown Community Foundation.

