Brandi Sims-Barney

SIMS-BARNEY, Brandi C.
Age 47, departed this life on Saturday, December 13, 2025, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Service to follow, 1 PM, Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. HHRoberts.com.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
