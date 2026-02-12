Brandon Huston

Huston, Brandon



Brandon Wayne Huston was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 23, 1988. He died at his home in Lewis Center, Ohio on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at the age of 37 from a pulmonary embolism. He was one of two sons born to Wayne and Patrice Huston (Johnson). He was actively involved at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton throughout his youth including serving on church council and playing on the softball team. He also served in several roles with the Southern Ohio Synod of the ELCA. He attended Hamilton Christian School and then graduated from Hamilton High School in 2007 where he played several varsity sports including golf, soccer, and volleyball. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Comparative Religion and History from Miami University in 2011 and a Masters of Divinity from Western Theological Seminary in 2018. He also completed several teaching certifications and a National Endowment for the Humanities Institute. He met his wife Julie (Konkler) as part of his participation in the high school youth leadership program, Faith Trek. They started dating after returning from a trip to Tanzania, Africa in 2007. They both attended Miami University and became Miami Mergers when they were married at Kumler Chapel in Oxford, Ohio on July 14, 2012. Brandon and Julie lived in Kalamazoo, Michigan with their dog Penda for five years while completing their graduate degrees. They then lived in the Washington DC area for five years where Brandon started his career teaching English and History at St. Anthony Catholic School in Brookland, Washington DC. In 2021 Brandon, Julie and their two dogs (Penda and Rafiki) moved back to Ohio. They welcomed their daughter Ava Jane in May 2022. Brandon was a loving husband, son, brother, and father. He was a devoted teacher and loved gardening, cooking, fishing, and watching Cincinnati sports. Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Patrice Huston. He is survived by many loved ones including his wife (Julie), his daughter (Ava), his brother (Mason), and his father (Wayne). A funeral service celebrating Brandon's life will be held on Saturday February 14, 2026 at 11am. Starting at 9:30, the family will receive visitors before the service. The funeral service and visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westerville, Ohio where Brandon, Julie, and Ava were active members. Burial will take place at the St. Paul Cemetery following the funeral service. Living/plantable trees or flowers are welcome and memorial donations can be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) or Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (ETSS).



